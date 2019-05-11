By Gary “Digital” Williams

Laurel, MD super middleweight Demond ” D’Best At It” Nicholson has been taken off tonight’s TGB Promotions card at the Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, VA.

Nicholson had a tough time making the 168-pound weight limit on Friday for his scheduled 10-round bout with Ernest Amuzu of Ghana. After the weigh-in, Nicholson developed severe cramps and was later admitted to Inova Fairfax Hospital where he was given multiple IVs.

This means we will nine bouts on this card and eight Beltway Boxers participating. The card begins at 5:05 ET.