IBF World champion Ivan Baranchyk (19-0, 12 KOs) has landed in Glasgow with a strong message to WBC Silver champ Josh Taylor (14-0, 12 KOs) ahead of their WBSS super-lightweight semi-final May 18 at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

“I am very confident of winning,” said Baranchyk. “I am going to beat Taylor by beating him again and again and then beating him some more!”

Baranchyk made his way into the semi-final stages of the quest for the Ali Trophy when he halted Sweden’s Anthony Yigit in seven rounds to claim the vacant IBF 140lb title. And he vows the same treatment of Scotland’s ‘Tartan Tornado’ to proceed to the final.

“I know that Taylor is a talented fighter and that the fight is in his backyard, but I am looking forward to putting on a spectacular performance and defending my title. The boxing fans in Glasgow can expect me to beat up their hero!”

Baranchyk told he has been working on his defense and movement since the Yigit fight, and that he recently split with trainer Pedro Diaz to work with another renowned tutor, Freddie Roach out of the famed Wild Card Gym.

“Boxing is life for me and I work hard every day. I am always working,” said ‘The Beast’.

The hard-hitting 26-year-old pictures himself with the Ali Trophy, but the focus is on the task in Glasgow.

“Who can beat me?” he said and answered the question himself: “I will do what I need to do to get that trophy. But, for now, all of my attention is on defeating Taylor on May 18.”

All the action will be live on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.