Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) will take on Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant WBO lightweight title on Saturday, May 18 at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Navarrete will attempt to join Mexican-born standouts Erik Morales, Jorge Arce, Juan Manuel Marquez, Leo Santa Cruz, and Canelo Alvarez in becoming a four-weight world champion.

Emanuel Navarrete: “Capturing a world title is a unique challenge, but the possibility of doing it four weight classes is a goal that fills me with motivation and gratitude. It will be an honor to join that select group of Mexican warriors who have made their mark in boxing history. And to be able to do it in front of fans in San Diego and from Tijuana will be an unforgettable experience. Feeling their support and energy in the ring will propel me to do my best and secure this victory for Mexico.”

* * *

In the welterweight co-feature, local hero Giovani Santillan, the WBO #1 contender, returns in front of the hometown fans against an opponent to be named.

Giovani Santillan: “After my last win, I’m excited to keep the ball rolling. I showed everyone what I could do and earned the WBO #1 ranking. I am looking forward to continuing with those types of performances and showing why I deserve a title shot. I want to gain more fans in San Diego, grow the fan base in my hometown, and pave the way for other fighters from my city. There hasn’t been a San Diego-born champion in a long time, and I want to be the next one.”