Murphy, Lespierre to clash on Feb 7 bout

Dibella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing series returns to B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in Manhattan on Wednesday, February 7, headlined by a sensational eight-round welterweight crosstown clash between Noel Murphy (12-0, 2 KOs), of Woodlawn, New York, and Brooklyn’s Mikkel Lespierre (18-0-1, 8 KOs).

“We’re very excited to return to our Manhattan home at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill for another action-packed card,” said Lou Dibella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Our main event is a terrific crosstown battle between two undefeated welterweights, Noel Murphy and Mikkel LesPierre, both of whom will have very loud and passionate fan bases on hand. I’m thrilled to welcome junior lightweight Jon Fernandez, one of the best and most exciting prospects in boxing, to New York City for the first time. Following up on our December event, this is going to be another memorable evening for local boxing fans.”

The 23-year-old Murphy, a native of Cork, Ireland, starts his 2018 campaign following a highly successful and busy 2017, which included five victories. Most recently, Murphy returned to Ireland to win an eight-round decision versus Gyorgy Mizsei Jr. on October 7, at National Stadium in Dublin. Prior to that, fighting on the Adrien Broner-Mikey Garcia undercard on July 29, Murphy impressed the Barclays Center crowd with an eight-round decision versus Julio Cesar Sanchez.

“I’m delighted for this opportunity to headline a show at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in Times Square, New York,” said Murphy. “I want to thank my promoter Lou DiBella and my manager Kevin Crowley for putting this fight together. Mikkel LesPierre is a difficult opponent, but these are the types of fights I want. I can’t wait for February 7.”

LesPierre is returning to the ring highly confident following the most impressive victory of his five-year professional career. On December 2, 2017, LesPierre knocked out Mario Beltre in the sixth round in the Dominican Republic to capture the WBC Fecarbox 140lb. title. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, LesPierre moved to Brooklyn, New York, at age six.

“I have been overlooked my whole career,” said LesPierre. “However, I did it my way. It’s chess, not checkers and I’m here to stay.”

Just 22 years old, Spain’s Jon Fernandez (14-0, 12 KOs) has quickly built a reputation as one of the most exciting prospects in boxing. With two stunning knockouts telecast on Showtime in 2017, Fernandez finished the year on the highly respected list of Dan Rafael’s ESPN Top Prospects of 2017. Returning to Spain on September 29, 2017, Fernandez stopped undefeated Alexander Podolsky in the sixth round, seizing the WBC Silver super featherweight title.

In a six-round junior lightweight bout, Brooklyn’s Jude “King Zar” Franklin (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Italian Floriano “Flash” Pagliara (16-7-2, 7 KOs). Trained by Elmo Serrano, out of Gleason’s Gym, Franklin is taking a big step up in competition and will do so in front of hometown fans for just the second time in his young career.

Freeport, New York, welterweight newcomer Jonathan Arroyo (1-0), who turned pro this past November, will compete in a four-rounder.

Further information on this event will be announced in the near future.

Tickets for the Broadway Boxing event, promoted by DiBella Entertainment and presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House, are currently on sale and are priced at $125, $100, $75 and $55. Tables are also available for purchase for this event, with VIP tables going for $1,000 per table (5 seats at $200 per seat), Ringside tables for $500 (5 seats at $100), and $375 tables (5 seats at $75). Tickets are available for purchase by calling the DiBella Entertainment office at (212) 947-2577. Doors open at 6:30pm with the first bout scheduled for 7:00pm. B.B. King Blues Club & Grill is located at 237 W. 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues in Times Square.