By Miguel Maravilla

Former world champion and four division world champion Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) of Riverside by way of Oxnard, California came up short Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as he challenged IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs) of Dallas in attempt to become a five-division world champion.

“What a show it was. I fought hard and I tried hard. It didn’t go my way, credit to Errol,” Mikey Garcia said at the postfight press conference. “I did my best to come out on top. He showed me he was the better fighter.”

Garcia entered hostile territory fighting in Spence’s hometown and dropped a one-sided unanimous decision.

“He showed great boxing and had great power. I wasn’t hurt at any point. I took some good shots, it’s boxing,” Garcia said. “I’m still happy with my performance. Overall it was a great experience. This is what boxing needed. Two pound-for-pound fighters. It’s not often we get these type of fights,”

Mikey mentioned he will sit and discuss with his brother/trainer Robert Garcia and father Eduardo Garcia to discuss his future plans.

“I’ll go back and talk with my brother and dad. There are other names and we’ll go back and see what options we have. Maybe go back down to 140 or 135…I would love a fight with Lomachenko. At 135 that’s an interesting fight!”

Promoter Richard Schaefer said, “Man the guy showed balls. He tried and came up short. He dared to be great. Tonight it didn’t go his way and he will be back.”

