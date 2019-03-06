Undefeated four-division champion Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) of Riverside by way of Oxnard, California held a media workout in Riverside, California Tuesday as he prepares for his upcoming showdown against Errol Spence Jr. (24-0, 21 KOs) of Dallas taking place March 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View.



“A lot of people underestimate the power when they face me,” said Garcia. “They don’t see my physical size as a threat. But they feel the power once we’re in the ring and definitely change their minds.

“I believe I’m a better fighter overall. When it comes to footwork, I think I have the better footwork. When it comes to speed, I think I have better speed. When it comes to defense, I have better defense. With timing, I have better timing. All of these things are what will help me win this fight.

“The only thing that he has going for him that’s apparent is the size, height, weight and reach…in a lot of ways, he resembles the way I fight. But I still feel that I’m better in every one of those ways and that’s what I’m betting on.”

“I have to be prepared to do whatever it takes. I want to show everyone that I’m a bad ass.”

Mikey’s trainer and older brother Robert Garcia added, “Mikey is looking good. He’s sparring bigger guys and Mikey has been able to hang in there. That’s been the difference this camp. This is a big challenge with a bigger and heavier guy but he won’t be the smarter. Mikey wanted the best challenge out there. He wants to be recognized as the best.”

