Boxeo Telemundo Ford continues its third consecutive week of boxing this Friday. The main event features a rematch between Mexico City rivals WBC #7 ranked Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade (14-7-6, 4 KOs) vs two-time world title challenger WBC #13 Saul “Baby” Juarez (24-9-2, 13 KOs). The pair battled to a ten round draw last summer. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC Latino light flyweight title at stake.

One should not be deceived when glancing at Andrade’s record. He is 7-1-1 in his last 9 outings and has had many close decisions not go his way. A victory over Juarez could see him in serious contention for a world title fight. As if that was not enough, Mexico City bragging rights are on the line!

Where does the nickname “Mayonesas” (Mayonnaise) come from?

My grandmother called me Mayo for Mario and my brother added Mayonesas for the Mayo and the nickname stuck since then.

How does it feel to be returning in such a big fight for your career again on Telemundo?

I am extremely enthusiastic for this opportunity and for all the viewers to see me again. I have trained very hard for this fight. I feel well prepared.

Does it make this fight that much bigger for you that it is a city rivalry?

It definitely gives me even more incentive to win. This is my home and I have my family here supporting me for this fight.

How do you see the fan support for you both in this fight?

It will probably be about even in support for both of us on fight night.

Were you able to see Juarez when he fought for the world title in his last fight?

I did not get to see it live but he made a good account of himself going full 12 rounds with the world champion.

How do you think Juarez will fight you this time around following a world title fight?

I am expecting him to be a much different fighter this time around. There is no doubt about that but I am ready for him.

What will be different about you this time around?

I will be physically stronger than I was in the first fight.

What would a victory Friday night do for you at this point in your career?

Juarez has had multiple chances at a world title but I would finally be in position to get my first chance at a world title.

What kind of fight should the fans expect Friday night?

WAR!

Also, minimumweight Julian “El Niño Artillero” Yedras (24-4) squares off against Giovani”El Coloradito” Garcia (6-3) over six rounds. Yedras looks to pick up a win after dropping his last three bouts, while Garcia looks to continue his winning ways coming off an upset win of Rene Santiago last December on Telemundo.

Rising light flyweight prospect Adrian “Gatito” Curiel (11-1) faces Sergio Mejia (6-3) in a 6 round contest.

The special attraction bout features a pair of undefeated middleweights, Kevin Salgado (7-0 4 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico battles Jose Zain Palma (3-0) of Cuernavaca, Mexico over six rounds.

“Baby” Juarez vs “Mayonesas” Andrade will air live at 11:35EST on Telemundo.