Undisputed female super featherweight champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) will seek revenge when she defends her WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles against Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday July 15, live worldwide on DAZN. Linardatou handed Baumgardner her sole defeat in July 2018.

In the co-feature, bitter super lightweight rivals Richardson Hitchins (16-0, 7 KOs) and Montana Love (18-1-1, 9 KOs) clash for Hitchin’s IBF North American and USWBC titles.

Also, Cuban amateur gold medalist Andy Cruz will make his pro debut in a ten round lightweight bout against Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3 21 KOs).