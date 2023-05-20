Undisputed female super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) retained her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO world titles with a ten round majority decision against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The larger Cameron was too strong for Taylor. She pressed the action and constantly pushed Taylor back. In round six, Taylor held her ground and connected with rapid fire combinations. Cameron pressured Taylor in round seven. Taylor had success with quick punches in round eight. Cameron did more in round nine. Round ten was even. Scores were 95-95, 96-94, 96-94.

There is a rematch clause so these two will be doing an immediate rematch in the fall back in Dublin.

Former world title challenger Jose Felix (40-6-1, 31 KOs) shocked previously unbeaten lightweight Gary Cully (16-1, 10 KOs) in the third round. Felix dropped Cully twice in round three and brutally battered him. The referee allowed the punishment to continue until Cully’s corner threw in the towel. Time was 2:34. Cully was a 35:1 favorite.

Super welterweight JJ Metcalf (25-2, 15 KOs) dethroned IBO beltholder Dennis Hogan (31-5-1, 7 KOs) over twelve rounds. Scores were 117-110, 117-110, 115-112. Hogan was deducted a point for spitting out his mouthpiece in the final round.

Unbeaten heavyweight Thomas Carty (6-0, 5 KOs) dispatched Jay McFarlane (14-8, 5 KOs) in round three of a bout for the BUI Celtic title. McFarlane down three times.

Unbeaten middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko (13-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Grant Dennis (18-5, 3 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 100-90 3x.

Undefeated welterweight Paddy Donovan (11-0, 8 KOs) halted Sam O’Maison (17-5-1, 7 KOs) in round six.

Note:WBA female super welterweight champion Terri Harper’s defense against Cecilia Braekhus was scrubbed after Braekhus pulled out due to illness.