Undisputed female super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) retained her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO world titles with a ten round majority decision against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The larger Cameron was too strong for Taylor. She pressed the action and constantly pushed Taylor back. In round six, Taylor held her ground and connected with rapid fire combinations. Cameron pressured Taylor in round seven. Taylor had success with quick punches in round eight. Cameron did more in round nine. Round ten was even. Scores were 95-95, 96-94, 96-94.
There is a rematch clause so these two will be doing an immediate rematch in the fall back in Dublin.
Former world title challenger Jose Felix (40-6-1, 31 KOs) shocked previously unbeaten lightweight Gary Cully (16-1, 10 KOs) in the third round. Felix dropped Cully twice in round three and brutally battered him. The referee allowed the punishment to continue until Cully’s corner threw in the towel. Time was 2:34. Cully was a 35:1 favorite.
Super welterweight JJ Metcalf (25-2, 15 KOs) dethroned IBO beltholder Dennis Hogan (31-5-1, 7 KOs) over twelve rounds. Scores were 117-110, 117-110, 115-112. Hogan was deducted a point for spitting out his mouthpiece in the final round.
Unbeaten heavyweight Thomas Carty (6-0, 5 KOs) dispatched Jay McFarlane (14-8, 5 KOs) in round three of a bout for the BUI Celtic title. McFarlane down three times.
Unbeaten middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko (13-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Grant Dennis (18-5, 3 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 100-90 3x.
Undefeated welterweight Paddy Donovan (11-0, 8 KOs) halted Sam O’Maison (17-5-1, 7 KOs) in round six.
Stop sending Mexicans to Europe.
Mexicans are too tough for those Cream Puffs…!
It’s next to impossible to overcome that kind of beating.
The ref did everything he could tho
Watched it.
Pity the announcers who have to debase themselves finding so many undeserving superlatives.
Women’s boxing has really come of age. What a superb battle that was. Although to be fair, I have seen children in the gym sparring with more talent.
Credit Taylor for taking a fight against a much larger opponent, but it didn’t seem as close as the scores. Taylor had her moments, but it felt like a clearer win for Cameron to me.
The decision seemed right to me. Cameron landed the more impactful punches.
Scores may’ve been too close, but the right person won the fight. I expect Taylor to take the rematch, but I expect it to be even more decisively in Cameron’s favor. That’s a great win going to her hometown as a replacement and winning that fight. I’d wonder now if Serrano is interested in jumping three divisions to fight Cameron (undisputed jr welter champion vs undisputed featherweight champion just sounds ridiculous) or if this fight just made Serrano – Baumgardner more likely.
As I posted earlier…too bad we lost the first lady. As for the main event I had it wider but the correct person won. Credit to Taylor for taking this fight and not asking for a catchweight or rehydration clause. It may not have worked out for her but it was a fair fight with both at their best.
Cameron was just too strong for Taylor and took her best punches very well. I suspect the rematch may yield the same result. Hope Taylor takes the summer and more off – she’s had two tough fights in a row and made a great show for herself and the fans but these type of fights can be a career altering experience. She will need time to think about her career and get her feet under her again.
” Round ten was even.” Calling an even round is crap, but in the final round? You deserve a seat ringside with every judge deemed biased or incompetent.
I thought a rematch clause was for the champion if he lost. Now anybody can put a rematch clause in. I’m really getting tired of boxing. MMA is really starting to win me over
That’s exactly where I am after 40 years of boxing. UFC rarely disappoints, boxing rarely satisfies.
Carty announced as a 2nd round stoppage and put on box rec which was a mistake being in the third round.
I had the Taylor and Cameron fight 95-95 but if anyone deserved it than Cameron did.
wow didnt see that one coming but i should have done more research on Cameron well done and i thought Taylor lost to the smaller 126lb undisputed champion Serrano