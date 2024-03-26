Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) is eager to claim his spot among the top fighters in the junior lightweight division. The former world title challenger will take on former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) in a special 12-round attraction this Friday, March 29 on ESPN at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Following a recent training session in Henderson, Nevada, this is what Wilson had to say:

“I’ve had two fights since the Navarrete fight. I feel much more prepared this time around. I’m going back to the same place. I’m much more familiar with the whole atmosphere there. I’m really looking forward to March 29.”

“I think he’s going to want to prove himself in this fight. He wants to show that he still has what it takes to be a world champion. So, while I’m not sure what to expect, I know he is well rounded. You don’t become a two-division world champion by being one-dimensional.”

“It’s hard to predict what’s going to happen with him. In the past, he’s shown that he likes to go in there and brawl. But he’s also been boxing and moving more in his last couple fights. So, I’m not too sure what to expect from him, but I’m ready for anything.”

“He has been in a lot of wars. I have that tendency as well. If a fight gets rough, I get dragged into it. So, I’m ready for anything. I’m going to use my abilities. I’m going to stick to my game plan. But I’m also ready for a war.”