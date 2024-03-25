March 25, 2024
Boxing News

Don King announces April 27 fight card

Legendary boxing promoter Don King has put together “The Quest for the Best,” set to take place on Saturday, April 27, at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, Florida. This evening features three regional championship bouts. King commented: “In the ring, there’s no room for hesitation, only domination. ‘The Quest for the Best’ will be a testament to the relentless pursuit of greatness in the squared circle.”

WBA Continental Americas middleweight champion Ian Green (18-2, 12 KOs) faces Roy Barringer (10-4, 6 KOs), NABA/NABF light heavyweight champion Ahmed Elbiali (23-1, 18 KOs) meets undefeated Sergio Jimenez (13-0-1, 11 KOs), and WBC Int’l lightweight champion Antonio Perez (9-0, 5 KOs) risks his title against Oscar Acevedo (9-1).

The evening of boxing also will feature four undercard fights, including DeVon Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) against Julio Tanori (1-1, 1 KO) for the WBC Youth Intercontinental super lightweight title.

Liam Wilson: I'm Ready For A War
Face Off: Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >