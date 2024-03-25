Legendary boxing promoter Don King has put together “The Quest for the Best,” set to take place on Saturday, April 27, at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, Florida. This evening features three regional championship bouts. King commented: “In the ring, there’s no room for hesitation, only domination. ‘The Quest for the Best’ will be a testament to the relentless pursuit of greatness in the squared circle.”

WBA Continental Americas middleweight champion Ian Green (18-2, 12 KOs) faces Roy Barringer (10-4, 6 KOs), NABA/NABF light heavyweight champion Ahmed Elbiali (23-1, 18 KOs) meets undefeated Sergio Jimenez (13-0-1, 11 KOs), and WBC Int’l lightweight champion Antonio Perez (9-0, 5 KOs) risks his title against Oscar Acevedo (9-1).

The evening of boxing also will feature four undercard fights, including DeVon Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) against Julio Tanori (1-1, 1 KO) for the WBC Youth Intercontinental super lightweight title.