By David Finger

Odessa, Texas’s Desmond “Dez” Hill, 174, took a major step towards establishing himself as a legitimate boxing prospect after stopping the gritty Ricardo “Rico” Urquizo, 174, in four rounds last Saturday (December 8) in an exciting card at the Ector County Coliseum. The back and forth brawl was easily the fight of the night but despite the fireworks, there was some controversy when referee Gregorio Alvarez waved it off with only seconds remaining in the fourth and final round. With the win Hill improves to 4-0, 4 KOs while Urquizo falls to 4-6-2, 2 KOs.

In the co-main event undefeated lightweight Abel Martinez, 135, won a four round unanimous decision over undefeated Arturo Manriquez, 143, of Chihuahua Mexico. With the win, Martinez improves to 12-0, 8 KOs while Manriquez drops to 2-1, 1 KO. All three judges scored the fight 40-36 although Manriquez more than held his own against the highly touted prospect from Pecos, Texas.

Undercard Results:

Roman Huerta, 248, stopped Mark Sanchez, 206, in the second round in a fight featuring two fighters making their professional debut.

Carlos Villalva, 148, scored a third round TKO over debuting Larry Sanchez, 150. With the win Villalva improves to 2-0, 2 KOs.

Jimmy Meza, 134.8, won his professional debut after stopping Tyler Cole, 134.4, in round four. Cole falls to 0-2 as a professional.

Luis Luna, 160, won his professional debut after stopping Isaac Sifuentez, 159 in round two. Sifuentez falls to 0-2.