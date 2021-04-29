WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna, who fight for the vacant WBA middleweight title Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, faced off at their final press conference on Thursday. The Lara-LaManna FOX telecast will lead into the Ruiz-Arreola PPV fights at the same venue.

Erislandy Lara: “We are so ready for this fight on Saturday. We’re going to see how this fight goes, but no matter what, my goal is to put on a great show for the fans.

“I have talked about moving up to 160-pounds for a while. My team asked if I was ready and I jumped on the opportunity. I’m open to big fights at 154-pounds, but right now, I’m going after the middleweight crown.

“I came here to fight. If he’s coming to knock me out, then I’m coming to take him out first. I’m excited for this fight. Everyone has tried to knock me out, we’ll see if he has what it takes.

“I have plenty of experience, and he can say whatever he wants, but I’m going to be ready. I’m looking to knock him out in round four or sooner.”

Thomas LaManna: “I’m grateful for this opportunity. I trained my entire life for this one moment. Every fighter dreams of becoming world champion and Saturday I’m going to fulfill those dreams. It’s going to be a huge statement.

“I’m fighting a bonafide world champion, but at the end of the day, I’m hungrier than him. I want this more than anything. I’ve trained hard for the last nine weeks to make sure I secure that victory. No matter what it takes, I will become champion on Saturday.

“I’m hoping the fans see that I belong at this high level. I belong here. Win, lose or draw, I’m going to earn that respect.

“I’m coming to knockout Erislandy Lara. That’s the goal and that’s what I’m going to accomplish. This is my one shot, and I’m going for it.”

Also on the FOX telecast, featherweight contenders Eduardo Ramirez and Isaac Avelar will duel for the WBA interim 126lb title.

Eduardo Ramirez: “I want to let everyone know that I’m ready to put on a show Saturday night. I’m going to keep piling up the wins with this fight against Avelar. We’re ready for an explosive fight. But we’ll be ready for anything as well. I can pressure and attack, but if the circumstances dictate it, we’ll be ready to take a step back and take our time. It’s going to be a great fight and like always, I expect myself to come out with a win. I’m ready to get the win no matter what I have to do.”

Isaac Avelar: “I’m really motivated and excited to give my all in the ring on Saturday night. I’m going to leave everything in there against Eduardo Ramirez. I’m thrilled to be competing on this card. This is a great event and a great opportunity for me to showcase what I’m capable of in this fight. I’m ready to show everyone what I can do. People can expect this to be an exciting fight. We both want this belt and we both want to win. We’re going to give it our all and provide the fans with a great show.”