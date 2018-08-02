A boxing milestone bout took place last Saturday at a club show in Allard Way, Coventry, England, as British journeyman super lightweight Kristian Laight took part in his 300th pro bout. Laight has a less than stellar record of 12-279-9 with 0 KOs to date. He is currently riding a 53-bout winless streak. His 300th fight matched the output of now-retired fellow Brit Peter Buckley who retired in 2008. The 38-year-old Laight aims to break Buckley’s bout total in short order with 300 career losses a distinct possibility.

American Reggie Strickland, who retired in 2005, had 363 bouts with a record of 66-276-17, 14 KOs.

It is believed that British lightweight Len Wickwar had the most fights of any pro boxer, competing in 470 bouts between 1928 and 1947. His record was 340-87-42, 93 KOs and one no-contest.