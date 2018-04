By Joe Koizumi

IBF 105-pound champ, unbeaten Japanese Hiroto Kyoguchi (9-0, 7 KOs) will defend his belt against also undefeated Filipino Vince Paras (13-0, 11 KOs) in Tokyo, Japan, on May 20. It was announced by Watanabe Promotions this week.



It will take place beneath the WBA/IBF 108-pound title bout between defending champ Ryoichi Taguchi and South African challenger Hekkie Budler in the main event at the Ota-city General Gymnasium.