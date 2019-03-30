Back home in his native Bulgaria, heavyweight Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev spoke to the Bulgarian media about the kiss heard around the world. It doesn’t sound like an apology is forthcoming at the moment.

The IBF #1 contender reportedly explained that his spontaneous kiss to a female journalist who had just interviewed him after his fight in Los Angeles was an impulsive moment and a very nice thing to do.

“I judged that the person opposite me didn’t just want a kiss, but much more,” he told reporters. Pulev also commented that there are many women who would like to kiss him, however, she wasn’t grateful for the kiss and wants to become famous or something.

Pulev suggested that maybe someone told her she can make a few million out of this or perhaps the outlet she works for put her up to it to attract more advertisers.

He also stated that his promoter Top Rank is worried about the incident and the accompanying media attention in the U.S., but he noted that if a smart person sees the video, they’ll observe that she had fun, smiled, even thanked him for kissing her.

* * *

The reporter has hired celebrity attorney Gloria Allred. They want Pulev’s license suspended and for him to be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

The incident will be addressed at the May 14 CSAC meeting. Pulev has been ordered to appear before the commission to explain his actions.