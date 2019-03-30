By Ron Jackson

Boxing fans are in for a treat when boxing action returns to the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg, South Africa, on Sunday afternoon, with the exiting Akani “Prime” Phuzi from the Limpopo Province in against Mussa Ajibu of Malawi in a ten round cruiserweight bout.

The Gauteng-based Phuzi (7-0, 3 KOs) was originally scheduled to defend his WBA Pan African cruiserweight belt against Maroy Sadiki from the Congo. However, Sadiki pulled out at short notice and Ajibu has come in as a late replacement in a non-title fight.

The popular Phuzi who will be having his fifth fight at the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre made his pro debut on June 11, 2017 with a first round stoppage win over Akeem Tijani.

He has scored two wins over the highly regarded Chris Thompson, the first one on points over six rounds and in the return fight he won on a dramatic second round knockout.

In September 2018 Phuzi captured the vacant WBA Pan Africa cruiserweight title with a unanimous points decision over Yossouf Kasongo Mwanza, with scores of 118-109 on all three judges’ scorecards.

Two months later he retained the title with another wide unanimous point’s decision over Idris Afinni.

The 33-year-old Ajibu (28-12-5, 24 KOs), a 14 year pro, could be a tough assignment for Phuzi, even though he has lost his last five fights.

However three of his losses have come against vastly experienced fighters like Ilunga Makabu (20-2), Willbeforce Shihepo (24-9) and Vikapeta Meroro (28-7).

Only five of his twelve losses have come inside the distance.

Other fighters on the undercard include Justice Siliga, Tshifhiwa Munyai, Sifiso Hlongwane, Nkhensahosi Makondo and Wilhelm Nebe.

The tournament is presented by Supreme Boxing Promotions.