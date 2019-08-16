By Przemek Garczarczyk

IBF #1 heavyweight Kubrat Pulev is a VERY interested party in the (hopefully) upcoming Ruiz-Joshua 2 bout, so I decided to ask his opinion about the recent IBF decision and a prediction of what will happen in the ring when Andy and Anthony meet again.

Kubrat Pulev: “I wasn’t all that surprised that the IBF gave the exception for the rematch, but we do want some of the conditions clarified so that we can be sure that the winner will fight me next. I have been waiting for this to happen for over 3 years. I will remain focused and keep getting ready for the winner.

“The rematch is a 50/50 fight, and I see Ruiz winning again. I’m currently in training camp in Las Vegas and feeling that great things are about to happen!”