Klitschko: Fury like a fart in the wind

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Future Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko is confident that IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua would defeat former IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. “Hands down, Joshua [wins]. He is getting to be the complete fighter,” Klitschko said in an interview with the Times. “Technically, size-wise, weight-wise, power-wise. And he is a good learner. The other guy [Fury], like a fart in the wind. It is there and it is gone. In the history of boxing there are a lot of examples of this kind of guy. They can be successful for a time but are not disciplined enough to continue to be successful.”