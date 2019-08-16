Former heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Lennox Lewis have gotten into a squabble after Lewis criticized Joshua and his trainer Rob McCracken.

“Lennox is a clown,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “I don’t respect Lennox…me and Lennox aren’t the same. My legacy is to sit back and enjoy the younger generation coming up. And not really be involved, just appreciate what it takes to get there. Lennox isn’t like that. Me and Lennox are cut from a different cloth.”

Lewis responded via social media, “Disappointed in AJ’s words but I understand that this ‘jealousy’ narrative was only fabricated AFTER I criticized them for Wilder negotiations. All of the sudden I’m a hater. Ask who benefits from such a simple-minded narrative? Not AJ. Not me.”

Joshua’s conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr., who will face Joshua in a December rematch, agitated the situation a bit more by tweeting “Lennox all day,” when asked who would win a fight between the two in their primes.