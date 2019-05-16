Former world title challenger José “Chon” Zepeda (30-2, 25 KOs) returns Saturday against Eleazar “Tronco” Valenzuela (18-12-4, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Gimnasio del Sindicato de Trabajadores del Metro in Mexico City in a bout that can be seen on Azteca 7 throughout Mexico. Zepeda is coming off a close decision loss to WBC super lightweight champ Jose Ramirez last December.

Also featured are WBA female strawweight champion with ten defenses Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (28-3, 4 KOs) defending against Bárbara Alejandra Martínez (10-6-1, 3 KOs), and former WBC flyweight champion Juan “Churrritos” Hernández (35-3, 26 KOs) against Joel “Trino” Córdoba (8-4-2, 1 KO).