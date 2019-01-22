Matchroom Boxing Italy, Opi Since 82 and DAZN have announced the second installment of their historic eight-year joint venture in Italy. Following the success of their inaugural event in November, the trio will host a boxing card at the Superstudio in Milan on March 8. Three title fights top a nine-fight show.

Undefeated super middleweight Daniele Scardina (15-0, 14 KOs) takes on Henri Kekalainen (11-5, 5 KOs) for the IBF International 168lb crown.

Welterweight Maxim Prodan (15-0, 14 KOs) meets Steve Jamoye (25-6-2, 5 KOs) for the IBF International 147lb title.

Former world title challenger Vissia Trovato (12-1, 5 KOs) takes on Erika Cruz Hernandez (9-1, 3 KOs) for the WBC female silver featherweight title.

Also, former world title challenger Jamie Cox (25-2, 14 KOs) fights in Italy for the first time as he aims to get his career back on track following defeats to George Groves and John Ryder.