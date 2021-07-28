By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with super welterweight and undefeated Golden Boy prospect Alex Rincon (8-0, 6 KOs) who takes on Sanny Duversonne (11-3-2, 8 KOs) on Saturday, Aug 14 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, headlined by Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and streamed live on DAZN.

Rincon shared his thoughts on fighting on the card in his hometown with his brother and best friend George and what it is like to spar long time friend and fellow Texan Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Rincon also discussed his promoter Oscar De La Hoya fighting former UFC legend Vitor Belfort in a “real” fight Sept 11 and what it means to fight under his boyhood idol, the Golden Boy himself, and much more in this exclusive interview.