IBF President Daryl Peoples has appointed longtime IBF member Carlos Ortiz, Jr. as the organization’s new Championships Committee Chairman. Ortiz has been a member of the IBF for 10 years and is currently licensed as a professional boxing judge by the New York State Athletic Commission. As a seasoned judge, he has officiated over 450 professional bouts including approximately 45 world championships for the IBF, WBA, WBO and WBC. “I believe his extensive knowledge and experience in boxing will be an asset to the organization. We are pleased Carlos is joining our executive staff and look forward to his contributions,” stated Peoples.

Carlos Ortiz Jr., was born and raised in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York during the sixties. While growing up constant conflicts were inevitable in his neighborhood. Involved in many battles as a youth, he attributes his love for boxing to these experiences. He learned to box and would lace up the gloves to fight recreationally in his community. Carlos was able to maintain an excellent grade point average in junior high school and was awarded a full scholarship to attend Cushing Academy in Massachusetts.

Committed to serving his country, Ortiz joined the United States Marine Corps after graduating from high school in 1974. While enlisted, he enjoyed boxing recreationally with his fellow Marines. Throughout the course of his military career Carlos received two meritorious promotions and was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corps upon completion of his service in 1979

In 1981, Carlos became a police officer for the City of New York and in just four years he was promoted to sergeant. He worked in the busiest precinct in the city for the majority of his 20-year career. During his career with the N.Y.P.D., Carlos sought to advance his education and acquired a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Boricua College.

Upon retiring in 2001 he became an amateur boxing official to give back to his community as a volunteer, using the sport he enjoyed as his platform. Eventually, Ortiz was assigned to the New York State Athletic Commission as an inspector, and later was licensed as a professional boxing judge. He has worked international fights in many countries including the Philippines, Argentina, Scotland, Germany, Mexico, Japan and Italy in addition to working numerous fights throughout the United States. Carlos is extremely dedicated to his profession as a boxing official and believes every fighter should be treated with dignity and respect.

“I am very honored to have been selected as Championships Chairman for the IBF. I know that working collectively with the President, Ratings Chairman, IBF staff and the Board of Directors the IBF will continue to propel itself as one of the most prestigious organizations in the boxing world,” affirmed Ortiz.

Ortiz officially assumes his new role with the IBF on January 1, 2019.