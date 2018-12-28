Undefeated and number-one ranked WBO junior lightweight contender Evgeny “Happy Gilmore” Chuprakov (20-0, 10 KOs) is ready for the biggest fight of his career, when he takes on WBO world champion, Masayuki Ito this Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. “It seems like it has been a long time coming, but now it is here. I will say, that I have had great preparation for this bout. I will, put my mind for it. I will show a good boxing, and of course I’ll look forward to winning this fight and becoming world champion.”

The title fight can be seen live on ESPN+ on Sunday, December 30th with a start time of 5:00 a.m. ET, with the Ito-Chuprakov fight starting around 6:20 a.m.