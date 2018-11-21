By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

IBF #6/WBO #7 free-swinging but notorious for weight-making failures, Ryo Akaho (33-2-2, 22 KOs), 122, displayed his trademark rough-and-tumble performance in dropping over-matched Naoto Mizutani (5-5-1, 2 KOs), 121.5, twice to halt him at 2:45 of the sixth round in a scheduled eight on Monday in Tokyo, Japan.



Akaho, 32, had tasted a couple of defeats with world belts at stake, only losing to compatriot Yota Sato (L12) and Thailand’s Pungluang Sor Singyu (KO by 2). Ryo, as usual, threw a brutal, wild and round-house swing at a time, and demonstrated his superior power to the less experienced Mizutani, formerly a captain of Rikkyo University’s boxing club prior to entering the paid ranks.

Akaho, least sophisticated but superior in physical power like Battling Siki, finally dispatched the intimidated loser, flooring him twice before a towel was thrown in for surrender.

If properly handled in conditioning, Akaho might zoom up again with his potential power and gifted hand speed.