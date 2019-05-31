By Boxing Bob Newman

The 36th IBF convention officially came to a close Friday morning in Macau China. IBF president Daryl Peoples addressed the federation’s members at a small gathering at 9:15 a.m. China Standard Time (CST).



“I can’t thank IBF China president Ruihang Wang, his staff, Rejoy Group’s Andrew Lu and the staff of Wynn Palace enough for the success of this convention,” expressed Peoples. “They hit it out of the park again!” He continued, “I also want to thank the members for taking the time away from their loved ones and sacrificing to come a long way to be a part of the IBF family.”

Peoples also divulged, “It’s nearly 99% certain that our convention next year will be in Long Beach, California. We’ve been made a very good offer, so it’s almost certain that’s where we’ll be next year.” The tentative dates as of this writing are May 19-23, 2020, according to Jeanette Salazar, IBF Public Relations Director.

Many delegates are staying in Macau to catch Saturday’s IBF Light heavyweight eliminator match between China’s Fanlong Meng (14-0, 9 KOs) and Germany’s Adam Deines (17-0-1, 8 KOs). The show will be in the Wynn Palace Grand Ballroom and convention delegates are able to attend free of charge with their convention credential.