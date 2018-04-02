Hurd: No way Lara comes out on top

WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy Lara (25-2, 14 KOs) is boxing’s longest reigning champion, IBF junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd (21-0, 15 KOs) is making his second defense. But Hurd he’ll tech Lara some new tricks in Saturday’s world title unification clash at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Showtime will televise.

“We all know that Lara has the experience,” said Hurd. “He’s seen every style from right-handed to the southpaw. Anything you give him, he’s seen it all. But he has not experienced what I’m about to give him. It’s not about the styles that you’ve seen; it’s about what you’re about to experience. So this is a whole different ballgame. You get in there to fight with Jarrett Hurd and you’ll see how that all ends.

“I speak from the heart and I say what I feel. I’m not just out here talking just to talk. I’m putting in the work. Where my chance is going and where I see this fight playing out, there’s no way that Lara is going to come out on top.”