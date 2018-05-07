Horn sparring with Ray Robinson

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #11 welterweight “The New” Ray Robinson has been recruited as a sparring partner for WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn to help him prepare for June 9 title defense against WBO mandatory contender Terrence Crawford at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“Ray is just the kind of clever boxer who can really put the polish on Jeff in the final two weeks of his sparring,” said Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton. “He’s a very experienced world-class fighter and together with the Australian guys we’ve been working with he’ll make sure Jeff is ready for anything that Crawford has.

“We give Crawford and his team all the respect they deserve. He’s a very clever boxer but he’s never been hit by someone with Jeff’s power and he’s never faced anyone with the same unbreakable spirit that Jeff has.

“It’s going to be a thrilling fight but I will back Jeff’s heart, courage and power against any welterweight in the world.”