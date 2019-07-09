Unbeaten middleweight prospect Ramadan Hiseni (12-0, 4 KOs) of Switzerland takes on Gino Kanters (7-2-1, 3 KOs) of the Netherlands August 30th at the Stadthofsaal, Uster, Switzerland. The main event is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant absolute WBC youth middleweight title at stake. Ramadan won his first professional title back in April, decisioning Christian Schembri (14-6, 6 KOs) of Malta winning the WBC silver youth middleweight title.

Kanters is a former mixed martial arts star and has had success in his transition to boxing facing solid opposition. The stakes are high for both fighters with possible world ranking implications for the winner. Both fighters are just 22 years old and facing each other at a time in today’s boxing where it is not always so easy to make these type of fights.

Ramadan’s manager/promoter Hani Guertner and Kanter’s promoter Lee Eaton /MTK Global professionally came to terms on the fight in a timely manner. “This is an excellent matchup of two young fighters each with their own style of fighting. I am anticipating an exciting fight for the fans.” said Guertner.