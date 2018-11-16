By Héctor Villarreal

At its 101st Anniversary Dinner, Panama’s Boxing Commission honored three-time world champion Hilario Zapata with the Dr. Elias Cordova Medal. an award which is given year by year to a prominent person of the boxing community whose contribution enriched the history of this sport in the country.



Inducted to the World Boxing Hall of Fame in June 2016, Zapata is the Panamanian boxer who has fought in more world title bouts, 25, an amount which exceeds the likes of Roberto Durán, Eusebio Pedroza and Panamá Al Brown, also Hall of Famers.

“Along with his numbers and fabulous boxing style, Zapata’s main achievement, in my opinión, has been beating a severe drug addiction to become a model citizen as well as a trainer and counselor for young fighters,” said on his speech Architect Jaime Salas, President of the Commission, who presented the award to Zapata.