November 19, 2022
Boxing Results

Hardy knocks down, defeats Rahman Jr.

In a stunner, 320lb former UFC fighter and NFL Pro Bowl defensive end Greg Hardy (2-0, 1 KO) knocked down and defeated pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-2, 6 KOs) by four round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Rahman outboxed Hardy in round one, but Hardy knocked down Rahman and had him in a world of hurt in round two. Hardy staggered Rahman again in round three. Scores were 39-36 3x.

Rahman Jr., the son of former WBC heavyweight champ Hasim “The Rock” Rahman, was originally slated to face Vitor Belfort, but Belfort was forced to pull out with COVID earlier this week. Hardy, 34, stepped in on short notice and made the most of it.

After the fight, Hardy declared “I’ve ready for everybody. Give me some notice, let me lose some weight. I’m gonna hurt everybody. This is my division now!”

Top Boxing News

  • I’ve seen more spectators at a 4 grade basketball game. What a joke!! Greg hardy is a sub novice amateur, at best.

    Reply

  • Hasim Rahman Jr. You’re a disgrace to your dad. He at least was a B- boxer. Who manage to make a little something in the heavyweight division. Even pull off a the greatest one punch upset.

    Reply
    • >