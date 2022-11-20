In a stunner, 320lb former UFC fighter and NFL Pro Bowl defensive end Greg Hardy (2-0, 1 KO) knocked down and defeated pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-2, 6 KOs) by four round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Rahman outboxed Hardy in round one, but Hardy knocked down Rahman and had him in a world of hurt in round two. Hardy staggered Rahman again in round three. Scores were 39-36 3x.
Rahman Jr., the son of former WBC heavyweight champ Hasim “The Rock” Rahman, was originally slated to face Vitor Belfort, but Belfort was forced to pull out with COVID earlier this week. Hardy, 34, stepped in on short notice and made the most of it.
After the fight, Hardy declared “I’ve ready for everybody. Give me some notice, let me lose some weight. I’m gonna hurt everybody. This is my division now!”
Oh boy. Hardy wins 2 fights to his record and he’s ready to take on the division. What a hoot!
I’ve seen more spectators at a 4 grade basketball game. What a joke!! Greg hardy is a sub novice amateur, at best.
Give him Butter bean! 4 round world title fight
Hasim Rahman Jr. You’re a disgrace to your dad. He at least was a B- boxer. Who manage to make a little something in the heavyweight division. Even pull off a the greatest one punch upset.