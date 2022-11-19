It’s official. WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) will defend his belts against WBO #1 Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, January 28. Promoted by Frank Warren and Queensberry, in association with Top Rank, the fight will be shown exclusively on BT Sport in the UK and streaming live and exclusive on ESPN+ in the U.S. Tickets for Beterbiev-Yarde go on general sale Thursday.

Artur Beterbiev: “I never back down from a challenge, and Anthony Yarde is a top contender who asked for this fight. I look forward to fighting in London for the first time since the Olympics. Yarde called me ‘slow’ after my fight with Joe Smith Jr., but slow and steady wins the race. And on January 28, I will win in London.”

Anthony Yarde: “January 28 will be my night. My destiny playing out in my home city, and this is what I have been longing for throughout my professional career, which started at Wembley. I won’t make any big predictions for this fight against a strong unified champion in Artur Beterbiev, but what I will say is that I will leave nothing to chance, and I am at my best when I fight fire with fire.”