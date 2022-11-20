WBC #13, WBO #14 super flyweight Argi Cortes (24-3-2, 10 KOs) survived two knockdowns, but managed to escape with a ten round split decision against Erick “Habanerito” Lopez (16-7-2, 10 KOs). Cortes, who gave Juan Francisco Estrada a close fight back in September, had all kinds of trouble with the 5’2 Lopez. Lopez was credited with knockdowns in rounds two and six, but had a point deducted for a rabbit punch in round seven. Scores were 95-92, 95-92 Cortes and 96-91 Lopez.

Unbeaten super lightweight KO artist Diego “Azabache” Torres (16-0, 15 KOs) overpowered and knocked out Hector “La Cobra” Morales (6-2-1, 1 KO) in round four. Morales down twice in round four. Time was :19.

Super featherweights Benito “Canelito” Sanchez (15-6-3, 3 KOs) and Jose Angel Garcia (7-0-3, 6 KOs) battled to a ten round draw. Scores were 95-95 3x.