Golden Boy inks Andrew Cancio

Junior lightweight contender Andrew ‘El Chango’ Cancio of Blythe, CA has signed an exclusive promotional agreement with Golden Boy Promotions. The multi-fight deal was announced today by his manager, Ray Chaparro. The 29-year-old Cancio, (18-4-2, 14 KO’s), is coming off a sensational knockout of top undefeated Kazak prospect Aidar Sharibayev for the vacant WBA Intercontinental Super Featherweight Title on April 12, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California and live on Golden Boy on ESPN.

Said Cancio, “I’m thrilled to be working with Oscar, Eric, Robert and the entire team at Golden Boy Promotions. They gave me a great opportunity against Sharibayev and I look forward to bigger and better things. With Golden Boy promoting often in Southern California and my growing fan base, it’s a perfect partnership.”

“By dominating and stopping Sharibayev, Andrew proved that not only is he at a world class level but that he was willing to take tough fights,” said Chaparro. “Andrew’s a telegenic all-action fighter with a charismatic personality and we’re very excited to work with the Golden Boy Promotions Team who are committed to giving Andrew the right opportunities.”

Details of Cancio’s next fight will be announced in the near future.