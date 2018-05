By Joe Koizumi

WBO #7/WBA #15 Kyotaro Fujimoto (19-1, 11 KOs), 227.75, successfully kept his OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific heavyweight belts when he utilized his speed on hand and foot, and halted Australian Aaron Russell (11-5, 4 KOs), 219.5, at 0:28 of the second round on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. The loser’s cornerman Chris McCullen wisely tossed in the towel to save Russell from further punishment, though the Aussie showed his heart prior to the stoppage.

(More to come)