In a clash between unbeaten cruiserweights, Washington native Patrick Ferguson (10-0-1, 10 KOs) and Ghana’s Abraham Tabul (11-0-1, 10 KOs) battled to a ten round split draw on Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana. Tabul built up an early lead, then faded late. Scores weren’t announced. The WBO Africa cruiserweight title remained vacant.