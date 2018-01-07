FBHOF Names 2018 Inductees

Photos: Damon Gonzalez

The 8th annual SJC Boxing Open house was packed with the Who’s Who of boxing as the FBHOF announced the Class of 2018. This was a special event as it was the 10th Class of Inductees and the crowd was enthusiastic and excited. The FBHOF Board of Directors surprised President and CEO Walter “Butch” and Kathy Flansburg with a special plaque, wine glasses and long-stem roses in appreciation for their leadership, vision and service during these ten years.

Fighters: Cornelius Boza-Edwards, Christy Salters Martin, Mark Lanton, Steven Frank, Bobby Cassidy, Derrick Gainer, Johnny Williams and Lemuel Nelson.

Trainers: Patrick Burns and Jorge Rubio.

Promoter: Joe Scheafer (deceased).

Media: Tom Archdeacon, Rene Giraldo and Edwin Pope (deceased).

Participants: Don Kahn, Johnny Torres and Murray Gaby (deceased).

Officials/Commission: Don Balas, Rocky Young and Bernard Soto (deceased).

The FBHOF also announced that Ruben DeJesus and the late Ben Getty will receive special “Lifetime Achievement Awards.”

The Induction weekend will be June 22, 23 and 24, 2018 in Tampa. Check their site for info: www.floridaboxinghalloffame.com