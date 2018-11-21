By Héctor Villarreal

Venezuelan southpaw Eva Marina Guzman (14-1-1, 8 Kos) and local Yaditza Perez (9-12-1, 4 KOs) faced off for the first time at Tuesday´s press conference held at Hotel El Panama where they will battle for the vacant International Boxing Association´s Female Minimumweight title. Both of the combatant ladies promised top class action and predicted to finish each other by KO.



Guzman vs Perez is one of the five IBA belts to be disputed on Tuesday, November 27th on the card headed by the Jr. Welter bout between Panama´s Alexander Duran (16-0, 4 Kos), who did not attend the presser, and Mexico´s Adrian Estrella (28-2, 24 Kos), who promised to give Duran his first defeat.