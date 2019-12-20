In the co-feature local fan favorite Jeovanis Barraza (21-1, 14 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia rebounded with a majority decision win over a very game and competitive Fernando Silva (19-14-3, 8 KOs) of Mexico. The official scores were 98-92, 96-94, for Barraza and 95-95. Fair decision in favor of Barraza as he was the more accurate and the heavier puncher hurting Silva at times. Silva had his moments though and landed several punches on Barraza throughout the fight. Good two-way action as the bout had many heated exchanges. This was the first fight for Barraza since suffering his first career loss by knockout to then debuting amateur standout Gabriel Maestre of Venezuela this past July.

Local Jose Sanmartin (30-5-1, 20 KOs) of Barranquilla upset WBA #9 world ranked featherweight Maikol Beaumont (15-4-1, 7 KOs) of Venezuela. Sanmartin was the aggressor from the beginning as he maintained a constant boxing attack. This slowed down Beaumont considerably, who was completely outworked by Sanmartin. The official scores were all 98-92 in favor of Sanmartin the victor. Sanmartin was much more experienced having had fought much better competition. He has only been stopped once in his five losses. That a 12 round stoppage at the hands of now world champion Emmanuel Navarrete.

Olympic silver medalist Yoel Finol (2-0, 1 KO) of Venezuela unanimously decisioned Carmelo Marmol (1-3-1, 1 KO) of Colombia over six rounds. Finol dominated the action but was unable to stop the game but outclassed Marmol. All three judges scored the fight for Finol 60-54.