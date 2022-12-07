December 6, 2022
Crawford not looking past Avanesyan

Photo: Marvin Kelly / Marvelous Photography

WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) is eager to show the world why he’s the best fighter in boxing on Saturday against WBO #6 ranked challenger, David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) on PPV from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

On his recent training camp:

“It is business as usual. It’s great to have a fight date and a goal to work toward. I have a solid group of guys who are pushing me every single day, and we had a close-knit community during camp. This was one of my best camps, and I am motivated to put on a show for my fans in Omaha, who have had my back from the start of my career.”

On his matchup with David Avanesyan:

“David Avanesyan is a good fighter. He’s on a good winning streak, and beat a guy in the U.K., in Josh Kelly who people thought was going to be a star. I have to train like I am facing King Kong on December 10th, because Avanesyan has everything to gain and nothing to lose. I know he is going to bring everything on December 10th, so I’m not looking past him. This will be the best Avanesyan, so I have to be the best Terence Crawford.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“My goal is to remind the world that world I am the best fighter on the planet so everyone needs to tune in December 10 on this new BLK Prime PPV platform. I am fighting not just to be the best, but to give fighters fair and equitable treatment in negotiations moving forward.”

  • Crawford is always in shape and ready to fight and I believe he stops Avanesyan somewhere in the middle rounds. What’s holding up the real fight between Crawford and Spence? Promoters? Or does each fighter want more than the other fighter? I hope that’s not the case.

    Reply

  • We all know Who/What is holding up that fight. That Greaseball, Al Haymon. We could have had a Rematch between the two by now. I’m telling you, Al Haymon is not good for boxing.

    Reply

  • Spence/Crawford probably at the top of the list of best fights to be made along with; Fury/Usyk, Tank/Garcia, Canelo/Benavidez, Bivol/Beterbiev, and Haney/Loma. Did I miss any others?

    Reply
    • >