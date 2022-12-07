The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announced today the members of the Class of 2023.

Living inductees include Timothy Bradley Jr. (USA), Carl Froch (UK) and Rafael Marquez (Mexico) in the men’s Modern category; Alicia Ashley (Jamaica) and Laura Serrano (Mexico) in the women’s Modern category; matchmaker Brad Goodman (USA), trainer Joe Goossen (USA) and promotional executive Brad Jacobs (USA) in the Non-Participant category; and television executive Seth Abraham (USA) and broadcaster Tim Ryan (Canada) in the Observer category.

Posthumous inductees are light heavyweight standout Tiger Jack Fox (USA) and flyweight champion Pone Kingpetch (Thailand) in the Old Timer category and JoAnn Hagen (USA) in the women’s Trailblazer category.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend is scheduled for June 8-11 in Canastota, New York.