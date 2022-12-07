The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announced today the members of the Class of 2023.
Living inductees include Timothy Bradley Jr. (USA), Carl Froch (UK) and Rafael Marquez (Mexico) in the men’s Modern category; Alicia Ashley (Jamaica) and Laura Serrano (Mexico) in the women’s Modern category; matchmaker Brad Goodman (USA), trainer Joe Goossen (USA) and promotional executive Brad Jacobs (USA) in the Non-Participant category; and television executive Seth Abraham (USA) and broadcaster Tim Ryan (Canada) in the Observer category.
Posthumous inductees are light heavyweight standout Tiger Jack Fox (USA) and flyweight champion Pone Kingpetch (Thailand) in the Old Timer category and JoAnn Hagen (USA) in the women’s Trailblazer category.
The 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend is scheduled for June 8-11 in Canastota, New York.
Absolutely cannot stand Carl Froch but, to give him his respect, I guess I’m not too surprised he got in. I think he would have been borderline and he has been out for over 8 years, so I guess he waited long enough. I think Bradley was going to get in anyway as a combination of his career in the ring and broadcasting (same thing will happen with Sean Porter someday, in my opinion) and I’m now wondering if Izzy Vazquez gets in someday now that Marquez has.
Good for Laura Serrano & Joe Goosen as well.
I don’t know, the Hall seems to be a little generous these days with inductions, IMO. I think eligible fighters should have at least 40 pro fights with at least 10 of those being world title bouts and/or defenses, with a winning record in those title bouts, and a low rate of KO/TKO losses. In that case, Bradley and Froch fall short with 35 fights, and Marquez falls short due to being stopped 7 out of 9 losses. Tough one to call, but I think these guys fall just little short. Why not Hatton or Benn, if these guys got in? Fighters somewhat recently inducted into the hall include Mayweather, Mosley, Hopkins, klitschko, Jones Jr, and Toney, all had well over 40 fights and easily over ten championship bouts, that’s Hall of Fame worthy.
I think that 40 fights is a bit heavy, especially going forward, but if you just look at it as it would be now – Andre Ward and Kostya Tszyu neither have 40.
Guys like Lomachenko, Spence Jr., probably even Inoue and definitely Katie Taylor have virtually no shot to hit 40. They came up in an era where the best fighters fought twice a year, three times maximum and that’s not their fault.
I think Hatton eventually gets in. I don’t think Nigel Benn does.
Thank you Lucie for being subtle about how you feel about Carl Froch!!! LOL!!!! BTW about your comment yesterday I think Muarata might too much for Martinez at his age not sure about Zerafa. Sorry off this topic. I hope to go to Hall of Fame weekend some day..it is on my bucket list.
Murata may be too far of a reach. I was thinking he’s getting up there as well and he’s only had one fight in the last 3 years and he lost it, but it was against GGG.
Lucien Bute retired and Carl Froch wished him well and he added something at the end like, “thanks for giving me the opportunity to sting you”, or something like that – unnecessary, arrogant ass.
Nigel Benn deserves it more than Bradley.
I remember Pone Kingpetch fighting when I was a kid. Guess that puts me in the old timers category, too!!!!