Crawford-Horn undercard announced

Jose “Sniper” Pedraza is nearing a title shot while Shakur Stevenson is well on his way. Pedraza and Stevenson will see action June 9 on the Terence Crawford vs. Jeff Horn world championship event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Pedraza (23-1, 12 KOs), from Cidra, Puerto Rico, will challenge Antonio Moran (22-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBO Latino lightweight belt, while Stevenson (6-0, 3 KOs), the 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist, will step up in class against Aelio Mesquita (16-1, 14 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight contest.

And, in a battle of unbeatens, welterweight contender Jose Benavidez (26-0, 17 KOs) will face the iron-fisted Frank Rojas (22-0, 21 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela, in a 10-rounder.

Crawford vs. Horn and Pedraza vs. Moran will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET., while Stevenson vs. Mesquita, Benavidez vs. Rojas, and other undercard bouts will be shown on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.