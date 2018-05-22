May 22, 2018

Atlas, Tompkins to work Lee-Hernandez telecast

Boxing commentator Teddy Atlas, who has been largely replaced by Mark Kriegel on ESPN boxing telecasts, will get some airtime on
the CBS Sports Network June 8 when he joins ShoBox voice Barry Tompkins to call the light heavyweight clash between WBO #3 light heavyweight Mike Lee (20-0, 11 KOs) and Jose Hernandez (19-3-1, 9 KOs) at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Lee-Hernandez will be contested for the NABO title.

Also featured in separate bouts are Chicago fan favorites, super middleweight contender Mike “Hollywood” Jimenez, (21-1, 14 KOs), undefeated super middleweight “White Lightning” Tommy Hughes, (6-0, 3 KOs), heavyweight knockout artist Andrey Fedesov, (29-3, 24 KOs) and heavy-handed cruiserweight Tervel Pulev, (10-0, 9 KOs).

