WBA heavyweight champion Manuel Charr has been reinstated and ordered to defend his title against Fres Oquendo in March. After a positive result in a random doping test at the end of August, Charr’s planned WBA title defense against Oquendo could not take place. Now the WBA officially declared that doping test to be invalid. Decisive for the decision of the WBA was Charr’s clean test on the scheduled date of the fight.