The 154-pound division continues to heat up as undefeated WBC super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo defends his belt against former world champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout Saturday, June 9 in a 12-round showdown live on Showtime from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Premier Boxing Champions event is headlined by WBA super world featherweight world champion Leo Santa Cruz battling WBA regular featherweight world champion Abner Mares in an anticipated world title rematch.