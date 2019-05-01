

World champions Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs faced off at the final press conference before their WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight unification fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez: “Look, we’re just ready for Saturday. I’ll repeat to you – I’m ready, I’m ready to continue writing history like I always have. I’m a fighter that’s fought all the styles. What he brings on Saturday night is going to bring the reaction out of me to counter whatever he brings. In boxing, anything can happen. That’s including the knockout. If it’s there, trust me, I’m going to go for the knockout. I don’t care if he’s bigger, stronger, it’s never bothered me. I have the capability. I have the experience to overcome that and more.”

Daniel Jacobs: “I’m gonna talk inside the ring and let my fighting speak for itself. To Canelo – let’s put on a good show my brother…what will take the win will simply be me being the best version of myself. My physical advantages in itself can win me the fight, but I also have the mental capacity. I’m in my prime. I’m the only fighter Canelo has faced since Floyd Mayweather to be in his prime. I’m super confident and I’m going in there with the ability as well.”