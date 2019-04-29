It’s Canelo-Jacobs fight week in Las Vegas. And that means a full slate of promotional activities, many open to the public. DAZN will stream most activities, including the fight. No PPV for this one.

It all starts on Tuesday with the “Grand Arrivals” at the MGM Grand’s Main Lobby. Undercard fighters start arriving at 11:30AM, with Daniel Jacobs arriving at 12:30PM and Canelo Alvarez arriving at 1PM.

The Canelo-Jacobs final press conference is Wednesday (open to media only). At 3PM that day, undercard fighters will stage a public workout on the MGM Grand casino floor (next to Race & Sports Book & TAP Sports Bar).

On Thursday there will be an undercard fighters press conference (open to media only). There is also a fight card taking place that afternoon in The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Friday is the Canelo-Jacobs official weigh-in taking place at the T-Mobile Arena, which is open to the public. Doors open at noon. The weigh-in begins at 2PM.

On Saturday, the first bell rings at 3PM. Canelo and Jacobs will probably get it on around 8-9PM local time.