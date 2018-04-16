April 16, 2018

Brooklyn’s next heavyweight champ?

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller is on his path to bring the heavyweight world title back to the borough of heavyweight kings, Brooklyn, NY. Following in the path of Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe and Shannon Briggs, “Big Baby’s” journey continues April 28th at the Barclays Center live on HBO as he faces Johann Duhaupas of France.

