Heavyweight slugger Luis Ortiz takes on Travis Kauffman Saturday, December 1 as part of the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Showtime PPV event from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Lightweight Karl “Dynamite” Dargan (18-1, 9 KOs) fights again on November 24 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Dargan will face veteran Moises Delgadillo (17-17-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder on the non-televised undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs. Jean Pascal.

Unbeaten middleweight Mark Heffron (21-0, 17 KOs) is taking on Liam Williams (18-2-1, 13 KOs) at the Manchester Arena on December 22 on the undercard of IBF featherweight champ Josh Warrington’s fight against Carl Frampton.